Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,398,793 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $380.78 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $213.75 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.89.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

