Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 143,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.29 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

