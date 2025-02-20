Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,000 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $978.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

