Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
