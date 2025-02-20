Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,013 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
