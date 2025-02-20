Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,013 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.