Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

