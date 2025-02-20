OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $20.99. 246,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 607,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,706.80. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $54,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

