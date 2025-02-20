Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,640,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,506 shares.The stock last traded at $41.65 and had previously closed at $44.67.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,194.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

