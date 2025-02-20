FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.84), with a volume of 759830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.88).

FDM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £246.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.57.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,254.69). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($626.90). Insiders purchased 866 shares of company stock worth $249,070 over the last three months. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

