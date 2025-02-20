Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.16 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 123.04 ($1.55), with a volume of 3666272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.54).

Crystal Amber Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.43.

About Crystal Amber

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.