PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $42,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $107.21 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,625,128 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

