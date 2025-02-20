Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Laureate Education by 62.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAUR stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

