AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Andrew Best Buys 34,288 Shares

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Best purchased 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.43 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,031.84 ($31,032.81).

AMP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

AMP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

