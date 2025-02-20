Q1 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.23.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$60.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.33. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.39 and a 12-month high of C$65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock has a market cap of C$130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.98%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

