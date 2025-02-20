What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Walker & Dunlop Q1 Earnings?

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $83.17 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 39,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.