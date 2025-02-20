Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $139.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. 673,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

