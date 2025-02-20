Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.
Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of RUP stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,094. Rupert Resources has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.74.
About Rupert Resources
