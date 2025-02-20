JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.08.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,818. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$46.75 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.86.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

