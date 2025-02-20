RW Investment Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,478,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.