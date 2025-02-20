Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,406.92 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $493.40 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.68.
About Texas Pacific Land
