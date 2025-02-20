Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,223 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $266.99 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

