WAM Research Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

