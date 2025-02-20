WAM Research Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
WAM Research Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.
About WAM Research
