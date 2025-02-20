Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $96,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

WELL stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

