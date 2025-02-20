Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. Orion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.900 EPS.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Orion has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

