Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 430.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

