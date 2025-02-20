Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

Winmark Trading Down 1.5 %

Winmark stock opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.25. Winmark has a 1-year low of $330.25 and a 1-year high of $431.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

About Winmark

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.21, for a total transaction of $1,552,184.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,076,770.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

