11,632 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
