1,300 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %
Home Depot stock opened at $394.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.00. The company has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.