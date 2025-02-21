Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 533,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

