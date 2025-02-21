15,252 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Purchased by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

