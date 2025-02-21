Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) VP Sells 14,545 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

