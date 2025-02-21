Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.64%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

