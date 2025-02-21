Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 951.50

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.62) to GBX 849 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.35) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 844 ($10.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 855.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 736 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

