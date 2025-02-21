Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 951.50

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDNGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.62) to GBX 849 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.35) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 844 ($10.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 855.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 736 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.