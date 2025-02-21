Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 951.50

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.06).
Several analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.62) to GBX 849 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.35) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.