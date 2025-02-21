Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.