Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.9 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

