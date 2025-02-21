TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

