Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.