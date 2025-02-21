Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 321,160 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 643,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

