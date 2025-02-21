Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,192 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 277.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $536.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.