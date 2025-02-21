Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

