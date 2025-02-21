Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $505.47 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

