Wealth Alliance Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

