Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gartner by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $503.03 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.84 and a 200-day moving average of $508.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.