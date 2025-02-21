ING Groep NV Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40,544.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.