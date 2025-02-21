Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWO opened at $293.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.