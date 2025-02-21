FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.57 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day moving average is $207.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

