iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.
Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
