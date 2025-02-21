Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.