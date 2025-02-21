NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

