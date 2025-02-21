Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 248,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

