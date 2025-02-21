Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 248,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.26.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
